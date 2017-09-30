ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Flavors of fall at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

Celebrate the fall season with one of America's favorite fruits! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Celebrate the fall season with one of America's favorite fruits! The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest is back for its 30th annual celebration. It features apple baked goods, art, live music and fun for the whole family. Apple Fest is will happen September 30 - October 1 on Lincoln Avenue between Eastwood and Lawrence.

Feast on apples of all varieties and dine on delicious treats like apple pies, cider, doughnuts and candy! There's even an apple pike bake-off with some of Chicago's best pie-makers. The fun is free, but there is a suggested $5 donation. The money raised will support beautification projects in Lincoln Square Ravenswood and community non-profits.

Nicole Benjamin from the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce joined ABC 7 live from Apple Fest to share some of the fun!

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest
September 30 to October 1, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lincoln Ave between Lawrence & Eastwood (CTA Western Brown Line Stop)
Admission: $5 suggested donation

For more information, visit these pages:
lincolnsquare.org
facebook.com/LSRCC.Chicago
twitter.com/LSRCC_Chicago
instagram.com/lsrcc_chicago
