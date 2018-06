A floating water park is coming back to Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana this summer.The "WhoaZone" opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Whihala Beach, 1561 Park Rd, in Whiting.It features slides, towers, trampolines and monkey bars. The water park will be open daily through August 19, weather permitting.The park is 25 percent bigger this year. It costs $20 an hour and parking is $3 an hour.