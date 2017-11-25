Fox Valley Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'

Some talented youngsters are teaming up with professional dancers for The Fox Valley Nutcracker. Performances are November 25-26, 2017 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. Fox Valley Ballet dancers perform the holiday classic with help from the Joffrey Ballet, Ballet 5:8, and local dancers ages 5 through adults from 20 different dance studios in the western suburbs. Tickets are $25-$35. VIP seating is also available for $40; which also includes a photo op with characters from the show.
The Fox Valley Nutcracker does more than entertain; they give back to the community and those less fortunate. Characters from the show go out and visit the pediatric department at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL, and hand out gifts to the children there. They also perform and cook meals for the families at the Ronald McDonald House.
Members of The Fox Valley Nutcracker visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios for a special sneak preview performance.
Event: Fox Valley Nutcracker presented by the Fox Valley Ballet
Date: Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
Address:
Batavia Fine Arts Centre
1201 Main Street (Entrance on Wilson st. side), Batavia, IL 60510
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $20-$40
Deadline to register: Tickets on sale thru Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
Visit www.foxvalleynutcracker for more info or to go and purchase tickets
