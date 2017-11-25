ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fox Valley Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'

EMBED </>More Videos

Some talented youngsters are teaming up with professional dancers for The Fox Valley Nutcracker. (WLS)

Some talented youngsters are teaming up with professional dancers for The Fox Valley Nutcracker. Performances are November 25-26, 2017 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. Fox Valley Ballet dancers perform the holiday classic with help from the Joffrey Ballet, Ballet 5:8, and local dancers ages 5 through adults from 20 different dance studios in the western suburbs. Tickets are $25-$35. VIP seating is also available for $40; which also includes a photo op with characters from the show.

The Fox Valley Nutcracker does more than entertain; they give back to the community and those less fortunate. Characters from the show go out and visit the pediatric department at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL, and hand out gifts to the children there. They also perform and cook meals for the families at the Ronald McDonald House.

Members of The Fox Valley Nutcracker visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios for a special sneak preview performance.

Event: Fox Valley Nutcracker presented by the Fox Valley Ballet
Date: Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
Address:
Batavia Fine Arts Centre

1201 Main Street (Entrance on Wilson st. side), Batavia, IL 60510
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $20-$40
Deadline to register: Tickets on sale thru Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
Visit www.foxvalleynutcracker for more info or to go and purchase tickets
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentballet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Pop Culture Con
Program Note: November 24, 2017 Jeopardy
Disney Pixar's 'Coco' star Gael Garcia Bernal
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop
5 dead, 20 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings
Man carjacked, robbed at gunpoint in Longwood Manor
Police release surveillance images of Green Line robbery suspect
Judge orders CPS to pay longtime teacher $1M in civil case
Man pays for layaway orders at NJ Toys 'R Us
Woman, 64, found with head trapped in fence at N. Side bank
6 children shot on street, 1 fatally in Cleveland
Show More
Time magazine disputes Trump's 'Person of the Year' claim
Egypt mosque attackers carried ISIS flags, death toll rises to 305: chief prosecutor
4 arrested after Tri-State chase related to Markham shooting
Uma Thurman turns anger on Harvey Weinstein in Instagram post
More News
Top Video
3 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop
Weekend Watch: Illinois gas tax
Shop local during Small Business Saturday
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video