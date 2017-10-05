franklyHANK: Motown, Earth & "Bewildered"

CHICAGO --MOTOWN THE MUSICAL
The musical of Motown founder Berry Gordy's life is back in Chicago for one week only. It's the songs you love about the Motown stars you love in a story that must be told. All of Motown's great hits are featured in this production and it just moves from one hit after the other telling the story of Berry Gordy, how he formed his infamous record and how it nearly destroyed him. Singer Trenyce plays Diana Ross and was the stand-out for me. That lady can sing!
Playing at The Cadillac Palace Theatre through Sunday, November 8. See it before it's gone. Tickets are available through BroadwayInChicago.com.
"EARTH: ONE AMAZING DAY"
You only have to watch the trailer below to know how amazing BBC's "Earth: One Amazing Day" really is. This nature film narrated by Robert Redford takes you across the planet from sun up to sun down and follows all creatures great and small in the process. Stunning photography, beautiful slow motion, vibrant colors and more animals than you can count including pandas, lions, zebras, giraffes, and more. "Earth: One Amazing Day" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, October 6.
"BEWILDERED"
Hell In A Handbag Productions does it again with a bewitching Halloween treat, "Bewildered," a musical parody of the hit television series, "Bewitched." This time the show is told through the eyes of nosy neighbor Gladys Kravitch! "Bewildered" is campy, fun and hilarious. Fantastic performances from David Cerda as Endora; Ed Jones as Uncle Arthur; and Caitlin Jackson as Gladys Kravitch. The show even has two Darrens (AJ Wright and Scott Sawa) (and they trade places throughout the show). Playing now through November 11 at Stage 773 in Lakeview. Tickets available from HandbagProductions.com.