franklyHANK: The Stones, Gaga and Princess Di!

Frankly HANK is back with the latest on entertainment!

CHICAGO --
THE ROLLING STONES ARE COMING TO CHICAGO!

Well, their exhibition is. Stones Exhibitionism will premiere April 15, 2017 at Navy Pier and run through July 30th. The exhibition will feature more than 500 rare items from the band; everything from costumes to hand-written lyrics, diaries, recordings, unseen photos, works of art and more. The 18,000 square foot exhibit comes to Chicago after runs in London and New York. The Mayor says he expects to see a boost in tourism from the exhibit. Check out a preview below. Tickets go on sale February 24, 2017 at 10:00 at http://stonesexhibitionism.com.


LADY GAGA WAS LIVE, YA'LL!

Lady Gaga received rave reviews for her amazing Super Bowl show, but that got me wondering. Did she sing live or did she lip sync part of her show? I was sure she was lip syncing parts of it. Well, I was wrong. Someone uploaded her mic vocals only to YouTube. Meaning,the only thing you hear is what is picked up on her microphone. For all 13:00 of that production Lady Gaga sings LIVE. The link has already been taken down, but watch segment from above to hear part of it. She is huffing and puffing, but she is singing live without a doubt. That's an artist. Relive her full Super Bowl performance below.


PRINCESS DIANA DOCUMENTARY
Coming this summer to ABC, a documentary on Princess Diana to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death. 20 years! Wow! The two-night, four-part event will focus on her life and legacy told by Diana experts. Look for that in August!
