FranklyHANK: Chris Rock, Janet Jackson and 'Saturday Night Fever'

CHICAGO --Comedian Chris Rock just announced the second-leg of his the Total Blackout Tour and it kicks off in Chicago September 7 for two nights at The Chicago Theatre. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. But you can win them before you can buy them. Just CLICK HERE. For complete details and your chance to enter.
JANET ACKSON
After a very long delay due to her pregnancy, Janet Jackson is hitting the road once again. She's also changing the name of the tour to STATE OF THE WORLD. She says it's not about politics, it's about people. She's be playing the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on October 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
SPEAKING OF CONCERTS...
The Billboard Music Awards are May 21 in Las Vegas and we are sending one lucky viewer and their guest to see it live in person. Complete details and how you can enter are HERE. And just announced, Cher will be performing live at the show.
"SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER"
One of the films that defined the 1970's is "Saturday Night Fever." It made a superstar of John Travolta and the Bee Gees household names. In celebration of its 40th anniversary (yes, 40!), the film is being re-released in theaters for 2 days only thanks to Fathom Events - May 7 and 10. Twelve Chicagoland area theaters will be showing "Saturday Night Fever: The Director's Cut." For locations, show times and to buy tickets, visit FathomEvents.com. If you prefer to stay home, we've got that covered too. Paramount Home Media just released "Saturday Night Fever: The Director's Cut" on Blu-ray and DVD. It's in stores now.