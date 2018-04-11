WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: 'Coming 2 America,' 'Black Panther' and 'A Quiet Place'

EMBED </>More Videos

franklyHANK: 'Coming 2 America,' 'Black Panther' and 'A Quiet Place' (WLS)

"COMING 2 AMERICA"
We now know the forthcoming sequel to "Coming To America" will be called "Coming 2 America." The film was just granted tax credits in California which is a clear sign it's moving forward. "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is working on the script and Eddie Murphy is attached. No word when production would start or a release date.
"BLACK PANTHER"
"Black Panther" continues to break box office records. The film is now the third highest grossing film of all time in North America at $665 Million. It trails "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avatar." Worldwide, "Black Panther" has grossed $1.3 Billion.

"Black Panther" comes to digital on May 8 and DVD and Blu-ray on May 15.

"A QUIET PLACE"

Theatergoers in the new film, "A Quiet Place," are causing quite the problem. Turns out the movie has so much silence in it that popcorn crunching, coughing and other snacks can be heard quite clearly.

The John Krasinki-directed film starring him and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, is scaring up big numbers at the box office with an opening weekend of more than $50 million.

Check out the trailer below.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfranklyHANK
WINDY CITY LIVE
Classic soul food favorites
Legendary Chicago salon owner Mario Tricoci talks about new endeavor
Pillow Talk: Dating a friend's ex
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews new movies
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Dating a friend's ex
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
'The Simpsons' addresses Apu stereotype criticism
Giant robot tour guides to debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Founder of South Barrington megachurch quits following misconduct allegations
Police: Woman killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in Calumet Heights
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Transgender woman from Woodstock will run in Boston Marathon
Trump considering firing Rosenstein to check Mueller
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
Women rally in Chicago on Equal Pay Day
Show More
Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field
Consumers warned about contractor disputes as home repair season kicks off
Measure would hold websites linked to sex trafficking accountable
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
More News