franklyHANK: Golden Girls, Trolls, Happy Place

Hank previews the weekend's best entertainment. (WLS)

"GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - VOL 2"
It's back! Hell In A Handbag Productions brings back its biggest show from last year. This production is an all new "Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes," written by David Cerda. The show stars Cerda as Dorothy, Adrian Hadlock as Sophia, Grant Drager as Blanche and Ed Jones as Rose. That's right - they're all men in drag. And it's hilarious. This is truly a fun night with friends for anyone who is a fan of the original series.

"Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes - Vol 2" plays at Mary's Attic in Andersonville through September 7, 2018. Buy tickets here.

TROLL HUNT
The trolls are taking over Morten Arboretum in Lisle, and Hank could not be more excited. This is the first time Danish artist Thomas Danbo has brought his trolls to the United States. The six 15 to 20 foot wooden troll sculptures are based on European folklore, and they really are a must see! The cost of regular admission gets you in to see the trolls, and it's more than worth it. The exhibition runs through summer 2019, so you have no excuse not to go. Visit the Morton Arboretum website for more details.
HAPPY PLACE CHICAGO
This is a massive pop-up experience filled with larger-than -life size installations, multi-sensory immersive rooms, and dozens of moments to make you happy! This is the second stop for the show, which had a sold-out run in Los Angeles. HAPPY PLACE will be in Chicago from June 28 to August 6. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit HappyPlace.me.
