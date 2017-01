FranklyHANK: Idris Elba, "Hidden Figures" and Billy Joel

You need Flash to watch this video.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled.

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1699373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

FranklyHANK is here to tell you how to win a date with Idris Elba and when to go watch Billy Joel perform. (WLS)