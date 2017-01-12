FranklyHANK: Idris Elba, "Hidden Figures" and Billy Joel

CHICAGO --FranklyHANK is here to tell you how to win a date with Idris Elba and when to go watch Billy Joel perform.
WIN A DATE WITH IDRIS ELBA
You did not misread that. Yes, you can win a date with actor Idris Elba. He is raising money for a charity called "W.E. Can Lead" which raises funds to ensure girls across Africa have educational and job opportunities. You donation earns you entries ($10-100 entries; $25=250 entries). You can enter at Omaze.com/IDRIS. You must have a passport, but Idris promises it's a date you will never forget. Check out his Valentine's invite.
"HIDDEN FIGURES"
This is the movie to see. "Hidden Figures" is the incredible true story of the black women working in NASA's "Colored Computers" group. These women performed mind boggling math calculations to help get our astronauts into space in the 1950's and 60's. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monet star, along with Kevin Costner and Kirsten Dunst. Every African-American MUST see this film and every non-African-American NEEDS to see this film because it's a part of history that is not taught in our schools. The film was number one at the box office last week and the book on which the movie is based is number one on the New York Times Bestsellers list for paperbacks. Check out the trailer below and see the film as soon as you can.
BILLY JOEL
The Piano Man is back at Wrigley Field Friday, August 11. This will be his fourth consecutive appearance, the only artist ever to do that. His last three shows sold out. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. at Cubs.com/BillyJoel. But you can win them from WCL before you can buy them. Just click here to enter. And if you want to make our lawyers happy, check out the Official Rules.
franklyHANK on "THE SIP" PODCAST
Finally, if you want to learn more about me, and frankly, who doesn't? You can check me out on "THE SIP" live radio show and podcast Friday, January 13, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We'll be drinking wine and chatting about issues within communities of color. "The Sip" is the only live radio show and podcast hosted and produced by four gay black men. Apparently, they haven't figured out I'm not black. SSSHHH, don't tell them!