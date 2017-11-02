franklyHANK: Kelly Clarkson, Beyonce, The AMAs, Thor

CHICAGO --KELLY CLARKSON
On Friday, October 27, 2017, singer Kelly Clarkson dropped her first album under her new record label, Atlantic Records. Believe me when I say "Meaning of Life" is EVERYTHING! Clarkson's vocals have never sounded better. She's singing with grit and attitude and it's shining through. Truly one of the best albums I've ever enjoyed beginning to end. From the sassy, "Love So Soft," to the bouncy "Heat," to the big girl anthem, "Whole Lotta Woman," this is the album Clarkson has always wanted to do. The title track is a soulful power ballad Clarkson said she first heard three years and it set the tone for the album. And it does. Every track is taking you on a different emotional journey from "Don't You Pretend" to "I Don't Think About You" to "Would You Call That Love" and the album closes out with an homage to Michelle Obama (we think.) The track is called "Go High" and Clarkson sings "When you go low, I go high." It's the only somewhat techno track, but it's a fantastic close to a nearly perfect album.
BEYONCE JOINS "THE LION KING"
Queen Bee is about to meet her king. Singer and actress Beyonce Knowles-Carter, as she is billed, is joining Jon Favreau's live-action remake of "The Lion King." Beyonce will play adult Nala and joins previously announced Donald Glover as adult Simba, James Earl Jones who reprises his voice role as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi. The film is due Summer 2019 and I just can't wait...to be king!
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
The American Music Awards are airing on ABC on Sunday, November 19. We are a few weeks away, but I am extremely excited by the news that Christina Aguilera will be performing a medley of songs from Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album. THAT will be must-see TV! But why watch it on TV when you could be there in person. We are giving one lucky viewer the chance to win a trip to the AMAs including hotel and air fare provided by American Airlines. For your chance to enter, just click here.
THOR: RAGNAROK
The latest Marvel Studios' film, "Thor: Ragnarok" hits theaters tomorrow and what an absolutely fun popcorn flick this is. Action meets comedy in a thrilling comic book adventure film. It truly is funny from beginning to end, even when Thor is in doom, he's cracking jokes and it completely resonates with the audience. This time the villain is the beautiful Cate Blanchette as Hela she is HELA good in the role (and almost unrecognizable). Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk and Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson join the cast as two bad (bleep) outlaws! "Thor: Ragnarok" is definitely worth your time and money. It's gonna rain all weekend, so it's the perfect time for a movie!