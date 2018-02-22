WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: "Love Never Dies," "Roseanne," and "Jurassic World"

Hank is back with news about the "Phantom of the Opera" sequel, "Roseanne" and more!

"LOVE NEVER DIES"
Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to "Phantom of the Opera" is "Love Never Dies," playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through March 4. "Phantom..." is the longest running show on Broadway and one of the best musicals ever made. Its sequel is not. The music is just so-so and the story makes zero sense to me. Some highlights: Two Chicagoans in the show: Meghan Picerno who plays Christine and 10-year-old Casey Lyons who plays Gustav. Both are excellent as is every cast member in this production. The sets are beautiful, the costumes are gorgeous, but this is a musical that should never have been made. It bored audiences in London. Was retooled in Australia. It's Broadway run was canceled. Save your money and see some of the other great shows coming to town in the coming weeks and months.


"ROSEANNE"
Steppenwolf Ensemble member, Carbondale native Laurie Metcalf is talking about her reboot as Jackie in the reboot of "Roseanne." She says she never thought the show would come back. She was hoping for a reunion show, but when that didn't happen she gave up hope. Then Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, called and said "Let's do it." Metcalf says stepping back on that soundstage was surreal. She says the set has been completely duplicated from the original and adds it was like the cast never took a 20-year break. She says everything just fell into place. She goes on to say that President Trump will play a role in the first episode. Her character, Jackie, voted for Hillary, but Roseanne voted for Trump and that causes discourse for the two. "Roseanne" premieres on ABC 7 on March 27.

"JURASSIC WORLD"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters on June 22, 2018. BUT... "Jurassic World 3" hits theaters in June 2021. Universal Pictures has already greenlit a third installment of the thrilling "Jurassic World" series. "Jurassic World" director Colin Treverrow Executive Produced and co-wrote "Fallen Kingdom." He will do the same for the third installment for a story he created. Can't wait!

