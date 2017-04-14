franklyHANK: Miss Janet, The Big O, and Ginger Zee

CHICAGO --Janet Jackson's Split
Last Sunday the world literally stopped when we learned that Janet Jackson was splitting from her billionaire (with a B, honey) husband, Wissam Al Mana. Insiders are saying she wanted more control of her life, but there are reports that she stands to make as much as $200 million from the pre-nup. Jackson married Al Mana sometime in December 2011 or January 2012 which means they just hit the 5-year mark in their marriage. Many prenups have 5-year trigger points. Word also has it that she has a clause in the prenup that gives her an additional $100 million if they have child. Their son is four months old. You do the math! Stay tuned. More is sure to come.
Oprah Intimidated?
Yes, even Oprah gets intimidated from time to time. She says to "Entertainment Weekly's" Jess Cagle while on set for "Wrinkle In Time," she was intimated by Reese Witherspoon. She asked Reese how many films she had done and Reese actually couldn't recall saying, "Hundreds, I think." IMDB says 55! Winfrey has done just five films, so she says she felt somewhat insecure in the presence of an actress who knew her craft so well. And that, Witherspoon does! By the way, if you have not seen Reese in HBO's "Big Little Lies," you are missing out!!!
Ginger Zee Gets A New TV Show
GMA's Ginger Zee and her hunky husband, Ben Aaron, are getting their own show on DIY network, "Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger." The couple will rehab a suburban home to make it their dream home. Four episodes in all starting May 6. Be sure catch Episode 2 when Ginger hosts a paint party with her GMA colleagues Robin Roberts, Amy Robach and Lara Spencer.