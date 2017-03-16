FRANKLYHANK

FranklyHANK: Naked Magicians, Hedwig and Angelina

CHICAGO --
THE NAKED MAGICIANS

Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut, Chicago
Through March 19, 2017
Tickets at BroadwayInChicago.com

Make no mistake. They are naked. You see glimpses of Mr. Johnson. You definitely see his boys and there is tons of butts. Yet, Aussie magicians Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne make this a night of fun in a magic show that is strictly for adults. They aren't bad to look at either. Make it a girl's night and enjoy this quick one hour and thirty minutes with no intermission. You'll be begging for more.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Oriental Theatre, 24. W. Randolph, Chicago
Through March 19, 2017
Tickets at BroadwayInChicago.com

Broadway's TONY winner in 2014 for Best Revival of a Musical lands in Chicago and rocks it. Euan Morton plays Hedwig and is brilliant in a show that breaks the fourth wall. The audience is watching Hedwig at his concert and Hedwig is loving them, mostly. The Angry Inch is Hedwig's band, but also a shout out to the botched sex-change he endures in East Germany. The show also smartly ties Chicago into the concert with mentions of Soldier Field, Wrigleyville and Wicker Park. Hedwig's husband, Yitzhak, is beautifully played by Hannah Corneau. Her voice will haunt you. You'll laugh and most certainly be moved. A definite must-see.

CAL HER PROFESSOR JOLIE.

Actress Angelina Jolie will be adding a new credit to her resume. She will be teaching a master's course at London's School of Economics this fall. Jolie will lecture on women, peace and security in the unpaid post. She also serves as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
