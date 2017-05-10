franklyHANK: RENT, Big Concerts, & Kelly Clarkson

Rent's 20th Anniversary Tour is playing Broadway in Chicago's Oriental Theatre through Sunday. The iconic show opened on Broadway in 1996, but not before its creator, playwright Jonathan Larson, died of AIDS - a major theme in the show. RENT follows a year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams in New York City. It won the TONY for Best Musical, Best Book, and Original Score. I would give it two out of four stars.
The show feels dated to me with the AIDS references and characters dying of AIDS. In the 1980's it was a major struggle, not so much today. Great cast; however, with some amazing voices. The show is practically sold out, but you can check for tickets at the Box Office or at BroadwayInChicago.com.
BIG CONCERT NEWS
PAUL MCCARTNEY sold out his first show of the ONE ON ONE tour July 25 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, but he's added a second show on July 26. Tickets for that show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.
ANDREA BOCELLI is coming to the United Center on December 6 along with Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Tickets are on sale right now at UnitedCenter.com.
Win tickets to both shows. CLICK HERE for complete details.
AMERICAN IDOL'S FIRST JUDGE
"American Idol" is in talks to come back, this time with ABC. This week ABC confirmed that speculation. Now we are hearing that original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson may be the first new judge. She wants to do it and her team is clearing her schedule. Still no word on a host yet, although ABC is said to be trying very hard to get former host and new "Live" host Ryan Seacrest on board, schedule permitting.
DVR ALERT
Set your DVRs Saturday night for "Saturday Night LIVE." Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy is hosting again and Alec Baldwin has confirmed he'll be appearing once again playing the commander-in-chief.