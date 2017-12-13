WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: 'Wicked' and 'Game of Thrones'

In Wednesday's franklyHANK, we talked about "Wicked" returning to Chicago and "Game of Thrones" not returning until 2019. (WLS)

"WICKED"

Broadway's "Wicked" is back in Chicago for an extended run through January 21, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre.

"Wicked" is the prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" and tells the story of two girls, Glinda and Elphaba, one perky and popular (pun intended) and the other a green cast out. Eventually they become The Good Witch of the North and The Wicked Witch of the West. "Wicked" has played in 15 countries and won three Tony awards. In this North American tour stop, Mary Kate Morrissey plays Elphaba.

Ginna Claire Mason plays Glinda and Jon Robert Hall plays Fiero. They are all wickedly good in the show and worth your time and money for sure. Tickets are available from BroadwayInChicago.com. If you've seen "Wicked" before, see it again!

"GAME OF THRONES"

GoT fans, sad news to report! It appears that the final season will not hit our TV screens and portable devices until 2019!

Actress Sophie Turner told "The Hollywood Reporter" that production will stretch into Summer 2018 which puts episodes debuting in 2019. Sigh!

Can we really wait that long? The good news is that "Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season" is now out on Blu-Ray and Digital. Winter is here, literally, so it's a good time to re-watch Season 7.
