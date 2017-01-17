franklyHANK: Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin ...Oh My!

Just announced! Broadway's biggest hit, "Wicked," returns to Chicago December 2017 for a seven-week engagement. Group tickets are on sale now by calling 312-977-1710. Individual tickets go on sale at a later date.
This is truly one of Broadway's best!
"HAMILTON"
Actor Wayne Brady takes over the role of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton: An American Musical" starting Tuesday! He'll play the role through April 9. Joshua Henry who previously played Aaron Burr is headed to San Francisco to kick off the "Hamilton" tour.
Still haven't seen "Hamilton?" Try winning tickets in the daily "Hamilton" lottery: http://broadwayinchicago.com/hamiltonlottery.
See Brady on Windy City LIVE at 1 p.m. on Thursday on ABC7.
"DISNEY'S ALADDIN"
The hit Broadway show kicks off its North American tour in Chicago on April 11. Starring as Aladdin will be Adam Jacobs who originated the role on Broadway and currently still plays it.
Tickets for "Disney's Aladdin" are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com.
Check out Adam as Aladdin below.