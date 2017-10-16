HALLOWEEN

Spooky fun: Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are shown in a still from the 1993 film ''Hocus Pocus.'' (Oh My Disney)

As All Hallows' Eve approaches, ghosts and ghouls will be able to enjoy all their Halloween favorites for 13 terrifying nights.

Beginning on October 19, Freeform's "13 Nights of Halloween" will feature classics like The Addams Family, The Haunted Mansion and several Tim Burton favorites. The 13 nights will commence with a Hocus Pocus marathon.

See the full "13 Nights of Halloween" schedule below:

Thursday, October 19
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Spooky Buddies
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
12pm/11c The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman

Friday, October 20
7am/6c The Sorcerer's Apprentice
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
12pm/11c The Haunted Mansion
2:10pm/1:10c The Addams Family
4:15pm/3:15c Addams Family Values
6:20pm/5:20c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Sleepy Hollow
12am/11c The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Saturday, October 21
7am/6c Edward Scissorhands
9:30am/8:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
12:30pm/11:30c Fun Size
2:35pm/1:35c Matilda
4:40pm/3:40c Sleepy Hollow
7:10pm/6:10c The Addams Family
9:15pm/8:15c Addams Family Values
11:25pm/10:25c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, October 22
7am/6c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
10:05am/9:05c Matilda
12:10pm/11:10c Hocus Pocus
2:20pm/1:20c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
5pm/4c The Addams Family
7:05pm/6:05 Addams Family Values
9:15pm/8:15c Hocus Pocus
11:25pm/10:25c Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Monday, October 23
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Frankenweenie
Tim Burton Marathon
11am/10c Edward Scissorhands
1:35pm/12:35c Alice in Wonderland
4:10pm/3:10c Dark Shadows
6:50pm/4:50c Sleepy Hollow
9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c Frankenweenie

Tuesday, October 24
7am/6c Edward Scissorhands
11am/10c Fun Size
1pm/12c The Haunted Mansion
3pm/2c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Teen Witch

Wednesday, October 25
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Teen Witch
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c Twilight
2:25pm/1:25c The Addams Family
4:30pm/3:30c Addams Family Values
6:35pm/5:35c Hocus Pocus
8:45pm/7:45c Men in Black
12am/11c Bewitched

Thursday, October 26
7am/6c Last Man Standing: Halloween Special
7:30am/6:30c R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c Bewitched
1:30pm/12:30c The Haunted Mansion
3:35pm/2:35c Sleepy Hollow
6:05pm/5:05c Men in Black
8:20pm/7:20c Dark Shadows
12am/11c The Haunted Mansion

Friday, October 27
7am/6c Dark Shadows
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
12pm/11c Sleepy Hollow
2:25pm/1:25c Hocus Pocus
4:35pm/3:35c Men in Black
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 28
7am/6c Spooky Buddies
9:05am/8:05c R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family
1:20pm/12:20c Addams Family Values
3:30pm/2:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:10pm/4:10c Hocus Pocus
7:20pm/6:20c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:25pm/8:25c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman

Sunday, October 29
7am/6c R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
9:10am/8:10c ParaNorman
11:20am/10:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
1pm/12c Hook
4:15pm/3:15c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus
6:55pm/5:55c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9pm/8c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
11:30pm/10:30c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12am/11c Frankenweenie

Monday, October 30
7am/6c Sleepy Hollow
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c Dark Shadows
2pm/1c Sleepy Hollow
4:30pm/3:30c The Addams Family
6:40pm/5:40c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, October 31
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
Hocus Pocus Marathon
12pm/11c - 11pm/10c Hocus Pocus

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar Studios, Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenfreeform
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Latest trends in Halloween and autumn home decor
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
Jack-o'-lantern carving for Halloween
Wacky pumpkins for sale in Chicago store
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Talking in her sleep
Watch the new 'Black Panther' trailer
UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury
Ernest Hemingway museum in Oak Park closes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boyfriend of woman killed in car fire has message for driver who hailed cab
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Man commits murder over imaginary girlfriend, police say
Pit bulls who mauled 10-year-old Aurora boy euthanized
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Round Lake Park traffic stop leads to over $3M worth of marijuana
Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party
Show More
SUV may lead to clues about missing girl allegedly left near coyote-infested alley
Uptown infant death under investigation
Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Man rescued after spending 6 days trapped in manhole
Woman robs veteran while he's having a seizure
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos