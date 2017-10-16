Beginning on October 19, Freeform's "13 Nights of Halloween" will feature classics like The Addams Family, The Haunted Mansion and several Tim Burton favorites. The 13 nights will commence with a Hocus Pocus marathon.
See the full "13 Nights of Halloween" schedule below:
Thursday, October 19
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Spooky Buddies
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
12pm/11c The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Friday, October 20
7am/6c The Sorcerer's Apprentice
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
12pm/11c The Haunted Mansion
2:10pm/1:10c The Addams Family
4:15pm/3:15c Addams Family Values
6:20pm/5:20c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Sleepy Hollow
12am/11c The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Saturday, October 21
7am/6c Edward Scissorhands
9:30am/8:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
12:30pm/11:30c Fun Size
2:35pm/1:35c Matilda
4:40pm/3:40c Sleepy Hollow
7:10pm/6:10c The Addams Family
9:15pm/8:15c Addams Family Values
11:25pm/10:25c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sunday, October 22
7am/6c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
10:05am/9:05c Matilda
12:10pm/11:10c Hocus Pocus
2:20pm/1:20c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
5pm/4c The Addams Family
7:05pm/6:05 Addams Family Values
9:15pm/8:15c Hocus Pocus
11:25pm/10:25c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Monday, October 23
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Frankenweenie
Tim Burton Marathon
11am/10c Edward Scissorhands
1:35pm/12:35c Alice in Wonderland
4:10pm/3:10c Dark Shadows
6:50pm/4:50c Sleepy Hollow
9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c Frankenweenie
Tuesday, October 24
7am/6c Edward Scissorhands
11am/10c Fun Size
1pm/12c The Haunted Mansion
3pm/2c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Teen Witch
Wednesday, October 25
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Teen Witch
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c Twilight
2:25pm/1:25c The Addams Family
4:30pm/3:30c Addams Family Values
6:35pm/5:35c Hocus Pocus
8:45pm/7:45c Men in Black
12am/11c Bewitched
Thursday, October 26
7am/6c Last Man Standing: Halloween Special
7:30am/6:30c R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c Bewitched
1:30pm/12:30c The Haunted Mansion
3:35pm/2:35c Sleepy Hollow
6:05pm/5:05c Men in Black
8:20pm/7:20c Dark Shadows
12am/11c The Haunted Mansion
Friday, October 27
7am/6c Dark Shadows
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
12pm/11c Sleepy Hollow
2:25pm/1:25c Hocus Pocus
4:35pm/3:35c Men in Black
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 28
7am/6c Spooky Buddies
9:05am/8:05c R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family
1:20pm/12:20c Addams Family Values
3:30pm/2:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:10pm/4:10c Hocus Pocus
7:20pm/6:20c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:25pm/8:25c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
Sunday, October 29
7am/6c R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
9:10am/8:10c ParaNorman
11:20am/10:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
1pm/12c Hook
4:15pm/3:15c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus
6:55pm/5:55c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9pm/8c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
11:30pm/10:30c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12am/11c Frankenweenie
Monday, October 30
7am/6c Sleepy Hollow
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c Dark Shadows
2pm/1c Sleepy Hollow
4:30pm/3:30c The Addams Family
6:40pm/5:40c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 31
7am/6c Last Man Standing
7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
11am/10c The Middle
11:30am/10:30c The Middle
Hocus Pocus Marathon
12pm/11c - 11pm/10c Hocus Pocus
