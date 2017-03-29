'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' fans were treated to the Instagram photo of their 90s-era dreams Monday when former star Alfonso Ribeiro posted a shot of the beaming cast reunited nearly 21 years after the show's last episode.Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks in the popular sitcom, smiles broadly in the photo with his arms around former cast mates Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks; Karyn Parsons, who played Hilary Banks; Will Smith, who played a character of the same name; Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Vivian Banks and Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey."Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote in the photo's caption. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."Avery, who played the Banks patriarch and was rated one of TV Guide's "50 Greatest TV Dads of All Time," died in 2013.The cast photo went viral on Instagram, prompting hopeful discussion of a reunion beyond just a social media snapshot. So far, however, there has been no confirmation of a reunion show.