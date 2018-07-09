ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Garth Brooks to play Notre Dame Stadium's 1st music concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Garth Brooks will play the first-ever music concert at Notre Dame's football stadium. (WLS)

The Fighting Irish and country music will come together on the gridiron, with Garth Brooks announcing plans to play the first-ever music concert at Notre Dame's football stadium.

The country superstar joined famed former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks says a date hasn't been set because organizers are waiting on the football team's schedule to be finalized.

Holtz joked that fans wouldn't always leave the stadium happy when he was coaching. But he says "they will definitely be happy when they leave the stadium after Garth Brooks."

Brooks says he can't wait to introduce his fans to Notre Dame, hinting the Indiana school was the first of more touring announcements to come.

Brooks wrapped up a major three-year tour last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicNotre Dame Fighting Irishgarth brooksIndianaSouth Bend
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: The married man
Next on Windy City LIVE
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Gal Gadot as 'Wonder Woman' has super children's hospital visit
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Thailand cave rescue: 8th boy rescued by divers
Acid leak reported at Fermilab in Batavia
Chicago powerlifter competes in Special Olympics
Video shows basketball players, refs trade punches
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
Man shot while waiting for Uber after wedding, police say
2-year-old dies after passing out inside hot car
Show More
Police: Driver went around crossing gates in deadly train, car crash
1 killed in Old Town crash
Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower
Man in wheelchair, 4 other suspects wanted for South Loop robberies
More News