Geek out at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo

Pop culture fans of all genres are converging on McCormick Place for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Pop culture fans of all genres are converging on McCormick Place for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo April 21-23, 2017.

C2E2 is the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest. Fans can meet some of their favorite comic creators and stars from some of their favorite franchises. Highlights include visits from Stan Lee, Vincent D'Onofrio, Evanna Lynch from the "Harry Potter" series, and some of the stars of the show "Stranger Things".

C2E2 is also home to one of the most prestigious costume contests in the world, so expect to see some interesting characters walking around. This year C2E2's Family HQ expanded and features activities, workshops, interactive classes and more in a family-friendly environment for all ages of cosplayers and fans to enjoy!

A kids ticket is just $10. Michael Armstrong, ReedPOP Event Director for North America, joined ABC 7 live from C2E2 to share all of the fun.

Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
Friday, April 21 -Sunday, April 23
10AM-5PM on Sunday
Address: South Building at McCormick Place located at 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, Illinois.
Admission: $45/$10 for kids
For more info visit C2E2.com.
