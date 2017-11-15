  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about his trip to Asia at about 2:30PM
General Hospital's Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson

General Hospital's Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson visited Windy City Live on Nov. 15, 2017. Part 1. (WLS)

General Hospital's Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, better known as Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, visited WCL on Wednesday.

They are in town for a meet and greet with fans, and stopped by WCL to talk about GH and the things they've been up to. Bradford has been busy at GH, but took time to tape some episodes of Showtime's "Homeland." Steve is busy with his own nutrition line, and has dabbled in the restaurant business.

Then we challenge them to a game we call "Surprise Soap" where we create a soap opera, but the players don't know what they're doing until it appears on the screen!!

MEET STEVEN BURTON & BRADFORD ANDERSON
WHEN: 7 p.m Wednesday
WHERE: Zanie's in Rosemont
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Check out General Hospital at their website:
http://abc.go.com/shows/general-hospital

General Hospital's Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson visited Windy City Live on Nov. 15, 2017. Part 2.

