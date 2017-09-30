Get a glimpse behind the crown in new play

CHICAGO (WLS) --Americans have always been fascinated with the British royal family. And now, a new play offers a revealing look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
"The Audience" portrays the weekly meeting between the queen and her Prime Ministers over the course of 60 years. Playwright Peter Morgan re-imagines these meetings, giving us a glimpse at the queen's role in guiding the circumstances that have shaped Great Britain. The Chicago production at the TimeLine Theatre Company features some of the city's top actors.
The show runs through November 12. Tickets start at just $40. The actor playing Queen Elizabeth II, Janet Ulrich Brooks, in "The Audience" and show director Nick Bowling sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss their new play.
"The Audience"
September 30 to November 12, check box office for times
TimeLine Theatre Company, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
Admission/Ticket Prices: $25-$54
For tickets, visit timelintheatre.com, call 773-281-8463, or in person at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave.