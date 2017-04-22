Getting creative at Chicago's Lake FX CreativeCon

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Cultural Center is the epicenter for all things creative during Chicago's Lake FX CreativeCon April 21-22, 2017.
The free event includes conversations with industry leaders, live A&R Audition performances, career advice, professional development workshops and networking events.
The third annual Lake FX CreativeCon is presented by Google. Visitors can participate in more than 50 panels and workshops. It's open to everyone aspiring to work in creative fields like music, dance, theater, art and design.
Ann Hickey from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events joined ABC 7 live from Lake FX to talk about all of the events.
Chicago's Lake FX CreativeCon
Date: April 21-22, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Address: Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., Chicago, IL
Admission/Ticket Prices: Free