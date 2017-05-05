On the Hollywood Walk of Fame today: One ceremony for two longtime stars.Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have shared their lives for more than 30 years. Now they are sharing the spotlight as their stars were unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard.In a rare double ceremony, the two stars -- both in the business for more than 50 years -- celebrated their honors together."This is much more emotional than I had anticipated it being," said Russell. "It was just fun to be part of the same thing together on this day.""You know, shared minds, shared hearts. That's what happened today," said Hawn. "It wasn't just a celebration of a career."The ceremony took on a warm family flair and included their loving daughter, actress Kate Hudson."They've managed to have maintained a sense of normalcy and closeness with every one of their children," said Hudson. "Something my mom would say is the only job she refused to fail at!""Movies are illusion, but life isn't. And that's what matters," said Hawn. "And we've always gone through our careers that way, our life that way, raised our family that way. And it's who I am."Hawn is about to hit theaters in "Snatched" playing Amy Schumer's mom, while Russell plays Chris Pratt's dad in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2."At the unveiling, Quentin Tarantino spoke on Russell's behalf, and Reese Witherspoon for Hawn."I am literally her biggest fan," said Witherspoon.A large group of fans cheered on both stars, with the day's loveliest of words coming from Russell to Hawn: "To you, I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you."