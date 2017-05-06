ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Goodman Theatre gives away props from past productions

The Goodman Theater opened up its warehouse Saturday to give away props from past productions. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of theater props - including wagon wheels, fake dead bodies in white sheets and a piano - were given away Saturday as the Goodman Theatre cleaned out its warehouse in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The prized props were free, but the items had to be hauled away on the same day.

"Things tend to pile up. We pick hopefully things we won't use again. The bar from 'Brigadoon.' The car from 'The Visit' that we love, the 1957 Chevy," said Alice Maguire, the Goodman's theater prop manager.

Other props from over the years that were being given away was wheelchairs and even a leftover hotdog pasta.

Most of the folks picking up props were members of community theaters around the Chicago area. And they'll recycle all the items on their own stages.

"It's just community theater, we work off donations and stuff like that, so to be able to do this is a wonderful thing," said John Wogman, of the Galaxy Theater Company in Chicago.

"I got a couple of stands for plants, I got a couple trays for putting things on tables," said Ace Howard, of Airborne Theater Company.

The Goodman Theatre did ask everyone to donate at least $10 at the door, which is still a good deal for all the treasures.
