ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Google builds mini golf course in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Google has built a mini golf course in Chicago's Loop and it opens Thursday.

The course, which is located at 35 N. State St. in the former site of a Gap store, will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Everyone gets a pair of golf socks and a chance to win a Google Home Mini or Max. Visitors will also get information about how to use these devices to turn on "your favorite TV show, start a dance party, and turn on the lights - all using your voice," according to a press release.

The Google mini golf course has already made a stop in New York and will be in Los Angeles and Atlanta later this summer.

For more information, visit: https://minigolf.withgoogle.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/172198726784819/

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgooglegolfChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
'Incredibles 2' stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener
Mark Toland, mind reader, performs at Green House Theatre
2 Minute Warning: Horatio Sanz
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales on West Side
Alleged stalker accused of sending woman 4K texts
Metra tries to ease overcrowding on BNSF trains after schedule change
WATCH: Deputy saves 3-year-old boy choking on quarter
Uber driver who booted kissing women has license suspended
Hearings begin in lawsuit by former Madigan campaign aide alleging retaliation
Make money on your cash: How to turn dollars into hundreds
Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station
Show More
Deerfield gun ban blocked by judge
Witnesses: Woman trying to save cat dies in Pennsylvania fire
Sketch of South Chicago sex assault suspect released
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
More News