ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000

Cleanup in Grant Park after Lollapalooza.

CHICAGO --
The cost of restoring Chicago's Grant Park after Lollapalooza earlier this year is now known.

The Chicago Park District will bill the music festival $515,000 to repair the park, about $60,000 more than last year. The first day of the festival was cut short by rain, adding to the damage to the grounds.

Restoring the park includes sod and soil work, irrigation repairs, shrub replacement and other repairs.

Officials say most of restoration has been done, but sod is expected to be laid after Sunday's marathon, which begins and ends in Grant Park.

The music festival is scheduled to return to Grant Park in August. A lineup has not yet been announced, but tickets are already being sold.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentgrant parklollapaloozaChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
Chicago family choir the Bournes perform
'Gimme a Hand' game
Chicago's Move Me Soul Company performs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman
Authorities continue search for armed suspect in Earlville, Ill.
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
Woman killed when Metra train strikes vehicle on NW Side
Las Vegas shooter had escape plan, Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier target
Police: Couple kept disabled woman in shed, sold her for sex
Postal worker attacked in attempted robbery in Naperville
Cook Co. commissioner renews call to legalize marijuana in Illinois
Show More
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery denied new trial
16-year-old boy killed in fiery, head-on crash in Kane County
Security ramps up in Wrigleyville, particularly near rooftops
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience'
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos