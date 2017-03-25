'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --They're two of the stars in the upcoming blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," but their taking a break from their spaceship to meet fans during the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest. Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker are among the dozens of celebrities scheduled to speak, meet fans, and sign autographs at the event going on at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont March 25-26, 2017.
Sean Gunn plays "Kraglin Obfonteri" in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." He is also the on-set actor for "Rocket Raccoon" while his brother, James Gunn directs the film; which releases in the U.S. on May 5, 2017. Michael Rooker plays the blue-skinned alien "Yondu Udonta" in the upcoming movie. Both actors have strong ties to the Chicago area. They joined ABC 7 live from the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest to talk about meeting with fans, and what it was like making "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
Event: Fan Fest Chicago
Date: March 25-26
Hours: 9-6 on Saturday, 9-5 on Sunday
Address: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
Admission: Prices range from $45 to $1,400.00 for the Platinum VIP experience
VIPs at 9 a.m., General Admission at 10:30 p.m.
LINKS http://walkerstalkercon.com/chicago, http://heroesfanfest.com/chicago/