ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker are among the dozens of celebrities meeting fans in Rosemont this weekend. (WLS)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
They're two of the stars in the upcoming blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," but their taking a break from their spaceship to meet fans during the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest. Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker are among the dozens of celebrities scheduled to speak, meet fans, and sign autographs at the event going on at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont March 25-26, 2017.

Sean Gunn plays "Kraglin Obfonteri" in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." He is also the on-set actor for "Rocket Raccoon" while his brother, James Gunn directs the film; which releases in the U.S. on May 5, 2017. Michael Rooker plays the blue-skinned alien "Yondu Udonta" in the upcoming movie. Both actors have strong ties to the Chicago area. They joined ABC 7 live from the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest to talk about meeting with fans, and what it was like making "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
Event: Fan Fest Chicago
Date: March 25-26
Hours: 9-6 on Saturday, 9-5 on Sunday
Address: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
Admission: Prices range from $45 to $1,400.00 for the Platinum VIP experience
VIPs at 9 a.m., General Admission at 10:30 p.m.

LINKS http://walkerstalkercon.com/chicago, http://heroesfanfest.com/chicago/
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviefestivalRosemont
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Director Danny Boyle talks 'T2 Trainspotting'
Program Note: Jeopardy, March 24, 2017
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
2 Minute Warning: Michelle Williams
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings to start the weekend in Chicago
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
Las Vegas' Bellagio put on lockdown after armed burglary
Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort
Chow down! Florida man eats pancakes in middle of road
Show More
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Girl, 16, missing from West Lawn neighbohood
Weekend Watch: School funding formula
Creative uses for your tax return
More News
Top Video
Weekend Watch: School funding formula
Creative uses for your tax return
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend property tax deadline
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video