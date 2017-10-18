Halloween costume ideas by Goodwill

Halloween is almost here and Goodwill can help with this year's costume. With a little imagination, creativity and very little money, you can be the hit of the party.With 67 Goodwill Store and Donation Centers around the Chicago area, there is always new and unique items that don't cost a lot. Revenue from the sale of donated items help fund job training and other Goodwill mission programs and services. Plus their workforce Connection Centers (Englewood, North Riverside, Lombard) offer free job search assistance and resources.Also, Goodwill and Treetime Christmas Creations are teaming up to help those in need and the environment this holiday season.Throughou October, old artificial Christmas trees can be dropped off to any Goodwill store or to Treetime in Lake Barrington in exchange for a $75 coupon towards a brand-new tree at Treetime.For more information about Goodwill, visit: