'Hamilton' actor Daveed Diggs talks about new movie 'Wonder'

Multi-talented actor Daveed Diggs of Hamilton joins WCL to discuss his new movie. (WLS)

Daveed Diggs acts, sings, raps, dances, writes and produces and nothing seems to stop the multi-talented phenomenon.

He recently won a Tony for his original portrayal of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the smash Broadway hit "Hamilton." He also joined the cast of

"Black-ish" in season three as Johan, the brother of Rainbow played by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Plus, he is a solo music artist and still performs with his group "Clipping." Now an executive producer of ABC's newest comedy "The Mayor," Diggs' first feature film is close to release.

The movie called "Wonder," starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, is a moving story about a young boy who does not look like everyone else and is starting school for the first time -- in 5th grade. The film is a lesson about choosing kindness.

"Wonder" opens in theaters on November 17.

"The Mayor" airs at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC 7!

To find out more about "Wonder," visit: http://www.wonder.movie/

Check out "The Mayor" on ABC

"Wonder" trailer
