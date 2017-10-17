CALIFORNIA

Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title

Director Ron Howard announced in a Twitter video Tuesday the official name of the new Hon Solo movie.

The young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title: "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Director Ron Howard announced the title Tuesday in a Twitter video celebrating production wrap on the anthology film starring Alden Ehrenreich as the grumpy space smuggler originated by Harrison Ford.


The film also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newtown and focuses on Han and Chewbacca before they joined the rebellion.

The film has had some well-known production turmoil. Deep into the shoot directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller abruptly left the project and were replaced by Howard.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set for a May 25, 2018, release.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
