ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84

Four award-winning writers for TV & films meet in Los Angeles, March 28, 1972. From left to right: John Furia, Jr., David W. Rintels, Richard M. Powell, and Harlan Ellison. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

LOS ANGELES --
Harlan Ellison, the pugnacious author of "A Boy and His Dog," who lambasted society in nightmare fiction and stinging essays for half a century, has died. He was 84.

Bill Schafer, an editor at the author's publisher, Subterranean Press, tells The Associated Press Ellison died Wednesday.

Ellison was best-known and lauded for science fiction, but his prolific work included mysteries, comic books, articles and screenplays.

Some of his most popular works were surrealistic fantasies set in grisly worlds run by totalitarians and conformists. Some were humorous; many were shockingly graphic.

"A Boy and His Dog" portrays a world devastated by nuclear war. Its hero is a young thug lured to an underground community who rebels against its sterility.

The novella was the basis for a 1975 movie starring Don Johnson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentobituarybooksCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago area 4th of July 2018 fireworks displays
2 Minute Warning: Theresa Caputo
franklyHANK: Golden Girls, Trolls, Happy Place
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Maryland shooting kills 5 at Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis
Milo Yiannopoulos says he was joking about 'gunning down journalists'
Man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Archer Heights garage
US judge orders immediate release of 9-year-old Brazilian boy to mom seeking asylum
Red Line service delayed after worker falls on tracks
Free concert highlights refugees' contributions to Chicago
FDA may soon approve a one-day flu pill
Pilsen named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world
Show More
Gary woman found dead after fire
Family of Quintonio LeGrier considers further litigation after judge rejects damages
Washington Park high rise residents complain about mold, leaky windows
Fire safety experts warn of fireworks hazards during 4th of July holiday
More News