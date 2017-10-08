ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co. following sexual harassment allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, the board announced Sunday. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.

Weinstein had previously voluntarily taken a leave of absence following decades of sexual harassment allegations detailed Thursday in a New York Times expose. The board on Friday endorsed that decision. But it went further Sunday, removing Weinstein from the company he co-founded.

In a statement, the board cited "new information" about Weinstein's conduct that has emerged in the past few days. An attorney for Weinstein didn't immediately comment Sunday.

A spokesperson for The Weinstein Co. declined to provide details on Weinstein's firing.

The New York Times article chronicled allegations against Weinstein from film star Ashley Judd and former employees at both The Weinstein Co. and Weinstein's former company, Miramax, over the course of several decades. The report made an enormous impact felt throughout the movie industry and elsewhere.

Harvey Weinstein on Thursday issued a lengthy statement that acknowledged causing "a lot of pain." He also asked for "a second chance." But Weinstein and his lawyers have criticized the New York Times' report in statements and interviews.

"We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting," said a New York Times spokesperson in a statement. "Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritylegalsexual harassment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jack-o'-lantern carving for Halloween
World record attempt at Highwood Pumpkin Festival
Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
American Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
Newborn baby's death ruled homicide, medical examiner says
Pence leaves NFL game early over anthem protest
Harvey victims get wedding of their dreams for free
Man charged after woman loses 3 fingers in Antioch fireworks accident
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
3 dead, 19 hurt in Chicago weekend gun violence
Show More
Federal investigators return to Vegas gunman's home for "rechecking"
Police: Man exposed himself to girl, 12, in Gresham
Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to break into Bronzeville home
Sen. Corker hits back at Trump, compares White House to 'adult day care center'
More News
Top Video
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
A weakened Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast
Newsviews: Inherit Chicago festival
World record attempt at Highwood Pumpkin Festival
More Video