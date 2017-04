Having fun with the Chicago Kid Show All Stars

Some of Chicago's best child entertainers are banding together for a one of a kind show.The Chicago Kid Show All Stars feature magician Scott Green , singer Miss Jamie from the Farm , and balloon entertainer Smarty Pants . They're bringing their talents together in a fun-filled show the whole family can enjoy.Their next performance is at The Den Theatre. Tickets are $18.The All Stars brought their talents to the ABC 7 studios for a quick preview of their upcoming show.Date: April 29Hours: 11 a.m.Address: The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, ILAdmission/Ticket Prices: General admission $18; save $6 with promo code ABCFacebook: facebook.com/kidshowallstars