Having fun with the Chicago Kid Show All Stars

CHICAGO (WLS) --Some of Chicago's best child entertainers are banding together for a one of a kind show.
The Chicago Kid Show All Stars feature magician Scott Green, singer Miss Jamie from the Farm, and balloon entertainer Smarty Pants. They're bringing their talents together in a fun-filled show the whole family can enjoy.
Their next performance is at The Den Theatre. Tickets are $18.
The All Stars brought their talents to the ABC 7 studios for a quick preview of their upcoming show.
The Chicago Kid Show All Stars
Date: April 29
Hours: 11 a.m.
Address: The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Admission/Ticket Prices: General admission $18; save $6 with promo code ABC
Facebook: facebook.com/kidshowallstars