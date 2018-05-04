  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Authorities to update investigation of ATF agent shot in Chicago... around 1PM
STAR WARS

London's Heathrow Airport celebrates May the Fourth with flights to Star Wars galaxy

EMBED </>More Videos

Teasing "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. (Heathrow Airport/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
LONDON --
If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day by traveling to a galaxy far, far away, Europe's busiest airport has you covered.

Teasing some "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. It offered flights to Hoth, Alderaan, Jakku, Kamino and even the Death Star -- though to their credit, they did warn passengers that a Death Star-bound flight was "possibly a trap."


There were more Star Wars Easter eggs to be found in the flight numbers, which included R2D2, C3P0, BB8, LE1A and others.

"May the 4th be with you," the airport added at the bottom of the departure board.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentair traveltravelheathrow airportlondonu.s. & worldstar warsfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trending
STAR WARS
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
Denny's and Star Wars team up for breakfast
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Macbeth' at Chicago Shakespeare Theater co-directed by magician Teller
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
'The Voice' contestant We' McDonald performs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano eruption forces evacuations
Raccoon hanging on for dear life near CTA Red Line tracks rescued
Lincolnshire student finalist in Google doodle competition
Kamiyah Mobley's mom says woman who stole baby from hospital in 1998 deserves death
Indiana orders the closure of day care where toddler was beaten
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Show More
Driver of stolen vehicle, police crash on inbound Ike
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
Man stunned after attempting sex with car in Kansas
5 cars, including 2 police vehicles, crash in Country Club Hills
15 kindergarteners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
More News