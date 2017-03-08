'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' actors perform on WCL

CHICAGO --This touring revival of this gender bending rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" opened on March 7 and runs through March 19 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.
Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" is the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask that is "groundbreaking and ahead of its time," (Entertainment Weekly). This genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation, with a pulsing score and electrifying performances, tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. It's about finding your other half; it's the story of the origin of love.
Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and starring Tony and Olivier Award-nominee Euan Morton, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" is the winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. It played to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway and promises to take Chicago by storm with what Rolling Stone proclaims is "the best rock musical ever!"
For tickets and more information, visit Broadway in Chicago:
broadwayinchicago.com.
Tickets for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at the Oriental Theatre range from $35-$108. A select number of premium tickets are available for many performances. Group tickets for 10 or more are available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. Tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000, all Ticketmaster retail locations and online at broadwayinchicago.com.