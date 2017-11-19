Here are your 2017 AMA winners

The 2017 American Music Awards are underway.
Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, and Ed Sheeran received several nominations each for the 2017 American Music Awards.
This year marks the 45th anniversary of the show that has brought fans the biggest musical superstars and most compelling live performances over the last four decades.
It's hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mother -- music legend Diana Ross -- is being honored with the American Music Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Here's the full list of winners and nominees:
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Drake "More Life"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Favorite Male Artist - Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist - Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Album - Country
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Chris Stapleton "From A Room: Volume 1"
Keith Urban "Ripcord"
Favorite Song - Country
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake "More Life"
Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."
Migos "Culture"
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Khalid "Location"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist - Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls
The 2017 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
