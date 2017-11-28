Rap and R&B artists dominated the Grammy nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.
Jay Z leads the pack with eight. Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with seven. Other artists that are up for major awards include Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino.
The Grammys will be Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Here are highlights of the nominees. See the full list on the Grammys website.
Record Of The Year
Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year
"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk
"Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito," Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder," Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man
"Stay," Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
(Divide), Ed Sheeran
Best R&B Album
Freudian, Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule, Ledisi
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Gumbo, PJ Morton
Feel The Real, Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Album
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusic
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusic