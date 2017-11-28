ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jay-Z, other rap and R&B artists, lead Grammy nominations

Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar topped the nominations for the Grammys, which airs in January. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP|Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rap and R&B artists dominated the Grammy nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Jay Z leads the pack with eight. Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with seven. Other artists that are up for major awards include Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino.

The Grammys will be Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.

Here are highlights of the nominees. See the full list on the Grammys website.

Record Of The Year

Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde
24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk
"Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito," Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder," Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man
"Stay," Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
(Divide), Ed Sheeran

Best R&B Album

Freudian, Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule, Ledisi
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Gumbo, PJ Morton
Feel The Real, Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Album

4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
