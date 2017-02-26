OSCARS

Here are your 2017 Oscar winners

Actor Mahershala Ali smiles as he accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Critically-acclaimed films like La La Land and Moonlight received a slew of nominations for the 2017 Oscars, while Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, and Natalie Portman were among the actors acknowledged with noms.

Here are the winners of the 2017 Oscars. This list will be updated as each category is announced.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight -- WINNER
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Viola Davis, Fences -- WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
13th
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America -- WINNER

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Man Called Ove
Land of Mine
Tanna
The Salesman -- WINNER
Toni Erdmann

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad -- WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them -- WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

BEST SOUND EDITING
Arrival -- WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge -- WINNER
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, La La Land
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving

BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
20th Century Women
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea

BEST SONG
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"How Far I'll Go, Moana
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

BEST SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Sing
Silent Nights
Timecode

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe's Violin
The White Helmets
Watani: My Homeland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
