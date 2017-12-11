ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees

On Monday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Monday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television.

Director Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads film nominations while Big Little Lies leads in TV.

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks in The Post
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep in The Post
Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Steve Carell in Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Hong Chau in Downsizing
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk
Ridley Scott for All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg for The Post

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for The Shape Of Water
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer for The Post
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin for Molly's Game

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread
John Williams for The Post
Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In The Fade
Loveless
The Square

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Home" from Ferdinand
"Mighty River" from Mudbound
"Remember Me" from Coco
"The Star" from The Star
"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman

TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
