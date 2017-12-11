Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Director Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads film nominations while Big Little Lies leads in TV.
The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks in The Post
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep in The Post
Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Steve Carell in Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Hong Chau in Downsizing
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water
Best Director - Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk
Ridley Scott for All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg for The Post
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for The Shape Of Water
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer for The Post
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin for Molly's Game
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread
John Williams for The Post
Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In The Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Home" from Ferdinand
"Mighty River" from Mudbound
"Remember Me" from Coco
"The Star" from The Star
"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Associated Press contributed to this report.