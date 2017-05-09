  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEW YORK CITY --
Start your Fridays off right this summer with some of music's biggest names courtesy of Good Morning America.

The 2017 Summer Concert Series will kick off later this month with a performance by Green Day. The fun continues every Friday this summer with performances for fans of every type of music. The line-up includes big names from pop, rock, country and hip-hop.

Check out the full schedule below, and join the conversation with the hashtag listed.

May 19 - Green Day (#GreenDayOnGMA)

May 26 - Florida Georgia Line & Nelly (#FGLonGMA and #NellyOnGMA)

June 2 - Fifth Harmony (#FifthHarmonyOnGMA)

June 9 - The Chainsmokers* (#ChainsmokersOnGMA)

June 16 - The Lumineers (#LumineersOnGMA)

June 23 - Little Big Town (#LittleBigTownOnGMA)

June 30 - Bebe Rexha*(#BebeOnGMA)

July 7 - Big Sean (#BigSeanOnGMA)

July 14 - Lady Antebellum (#LadyAOnGMA)

July 21 - Zedd featuring Alessia Cara (#ZeddOnGMA and #AlessiaOnGMA)

July 28 - Imagine Dragons (#ImagineDragonsOnGMA)

August 4 - Linkin Park (#LinkinParkOnGMA)

August 11 - Bleachers (#BleachersOnGMA)

August 18 - Eric Church (#EricChurchOnGMA)

August 25 - Paramore (#ParamoreOnGMA)

September 1 - Jason Derulo (#DeruloOnGMA)

Date TBD - Dierks Bentley*

All concerts are free to attend, and most are held at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. The Chainsmokers concert will require advance tickets for entry.


You can also watch them on Good Morning America, Fridays from 7-9 a.m. on ABC.

For more information, check out the announcement from Good Morning America.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
