ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Hogwarts' door at Damen Blue line stop for exchange students, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowlings says

EMBED </>More Videos

A "Hogwarts" door seen at the Damen Blue Line stop is for exchange students, author J.K. Rowlings said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Is there a secret door to Hogwarts located at a CTA Blue Line stop? Apparently so, according to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Michal Wilczewski tweeted a picture of a door drawn with chalk with "Hogwarts" written above it at the Damen Blue Line stop and asked Rowling for more information.


Rowling responded that, "It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh."



After getting a response from the famous author, Wilczewski callied it, "The most magical day of my life!"


And the CTA now says that they are updating their maps.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentharry potterCTAChicagoWicker Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Avengers: Infinity War' super-villain takes on Marvel superheroes
Actor/comedian Adam Pally talks about new film 'Most Likely to Murder'
Chicago actor Roland Buck III stars in new Netflix movie 'The Week Of'
Late-night radio personality Delilah
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Would-be carjacker fatally shot by retired officer in Bridgeport, police say
Woman fatally stabbed, pushed out of car in Chicago Lawn
Check out perks of new Chicago CityKey ID card program
2 drivers missing after 9 cars damaged in Gage Park crash
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers
'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance defends Kanye's support for Trump
What's Driving You Crazy: Why has CTA never built crosstown transit line?
Show More
'They will catch you' 9-year-old girl chases purse snatcher
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself, police say
More News