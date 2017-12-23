Holiday Bricktacular at Legoland



Holiday build challenges, featuring gingerbread house and ornament building



Photo opportunities with a Christmas Sleigh built entirely out of LEGO bricks



A scavenger hunt in MINILAND Chicago's winter wonderland, featuring LEGO models of iconic Chicago landmarks covered in snow and donned with LEGO Santas, mischievous elves, wreathes, and other themed figures



Letter writing to the Master Model Builder with suggestions of what holiday build to create next



It's the most wonderful time of the year - LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago is welcoming back its annual Holiday Bricktacular celebration!Festivities will take place on Dec. 23 - 24, when LEGO fanatics are invited to explore the Center's holiday-themed LEGO builds and participate in exciting activities including build challenges and photo opportunities with life-sized LEGO figures.Activities:Event info:Dec. 23-24, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tickets: General admission is $19.95 per person, and save 25 percent on tickets bought online