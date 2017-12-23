Holiday Bricktacular at Legoland

Festivities will take place on Dec. 23 - 24, when LEGO fanatics are invited to explore the Center's holiday-themed LEGO builds and participate in exciting activities including build challenges and photo opportunities with life-sized LEGO figures.
Activities:
- Holiday build challenges, featuring gingerbread house and ornament building
- Photo opportunities with a Christmas Sleigh built entirely out of LEGO bricks
- A scavenger hunt in MINILAND Chicago's winter wonderland, featuring LEGO models of iconic Chicago landmarks covered in snow and donned with LEGO Santas, mischievous elves, wreathes, and other themed figures
- Letter writing to the Master Model Builder with suggestions of what holiday build to create next
Event info:
Dec. 23-24, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tickets: General admission is $19.95 per person, and save 25 percent on tickets bought online
Link: https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/chicago/