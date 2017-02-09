OSCARS

Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories

Oscar winner Ron Howard and other stars are recalling the first time they watched the Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES --
From watching at home as children to actually taking home an Oscar, the stars have been sharing their first and favorite Academy Award memories.

Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali remembers watching the show while in drama school.

"I remember how they all stopped and were watching the Oscars my first year there in the lobby and just the type of attention everyone paid to that," Ali shared.

Oscar winner Ron Howard's first Academy Awards memory was from his acting days when one of his early movies, "The Music Man," was nominated.

"I remember watching it at home. It was the first time I watched the Academy Awards and I remember being a little bit bitter when it was all over that none of the people I knew and loved from making the movie got to go up and collect an award," Howard said with a laugh.

Other stars have had happier memories of cheering on their favorites.

"When I was a teenager, when Gwyneth Paltrow won her Oscar, I remember that being a big deal because I just wanted it to be Gwyneth Paltrow," actress Claire Foy, best known for her role in "The Crown," said.

"The most memorable moment from the Oscars? I can say that was when Halle Berry won her Oscar for lead actress. The first black woman to ever win a lead actress Oscar. That was a moment that was pivotal for me and really inspired me on such a deep, deep level," Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black" said.

"(Ben) Affleck and Matt Damon won for 'Good Will Hunting' and we were both out there waiting for our limousines and they were like, 'Lori look we got this!' That was my first Oscars," Lori Petty of "Orange is the New Black" recalled.

For some stars, the best memory was, of course, winning an Oscar themselves.

"Best Oscar memory? Oh my gosh, when I won!" said Nicole Kidman, who won best actress for her role in "The Hours." "I was like come on! This is like the best of the best, but I was in a bit of a haze for it. It didn't settle in that I had actually won it for about six months I think."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
