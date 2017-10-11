ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming wars intensifies: Hulu drops price after Netflix hikes its rate

EMBED </>More Videos

Hulu drops price week after Netflix hikes its rate

For those who feel jilted by the Netflix rate hike, its rival is telling those folks, "Come on home."

Hulu said it will offer the first year of the streaming service for $5.99 a month to new customers. Hulu's per-month rate regularly costs $7.99 a month.

The rate is being offered for a limited time, according to the service.

Coincidentally, Hulu's announcement comes a week after Netflix announced it's raising some of its prices.

READ MORE: Netflix announces price hike

Hulu is riding the momentum of its Emmy wins for "The Handmaid's Tale" as well as the defection of popular "30 Rock" from Netflix.

Shows from ABC, NBC and Fox are featured on Hulu.

Related Topics:
entertainmenthulunetflixstretch your dollarconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Statue of 'Star Trek' actor killed by own car unveiled at cemetery
Celebs slam Harvey Weinstein amid assault allegations
SPONSORED: Super Heroes Unite - Behind the Scenes of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes
Actor Terry Crews says Hollywood exec groped him
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Show More
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
670 missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
More Video