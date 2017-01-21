Imagination comes alive at the Chicago International Puppet Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago is playing host to some of the best puppeteers from around the world January 19-29, 2017 for the Chicago International Puppet Festival . Free shows will be held at the Chicago Cultural Center. There will also be puppet masters performing at venues across the city. The festival also features a symposium and workshops.
The Chicago International Puppet Festival features more than 25 artists from seven countries. Contemporary puppetry uses many new technologies to create worlds and performances never seen before. Blair Thomas, the Artistic Director of the Chicago International Puppet Festival, and puppeteers from Interstate Arts visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to preview the event.
Event: Chicago International Puppet Festival - Neighborhood Tour/Chicago Cultural Center
Date: January 19 - January 29
Hours: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Address: Chicago Cultural Center - 78 E. Washington (other locations and performances as well)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Chicago Cultural Center performances FREE and open to all. There are other venues and performances that require tickets, which can be purchased at www.chicagopuppetfest.org.
Links: www.chicagopuppetfest.org, www.chicagoculturalcenter.org, www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/puppet.html