  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Improv Nation' book tells of comedic art form's start in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

A new book examines Chicago's contribution to comedy and theater: improv. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Improv Nation: How we made a great American art" is a new book that explores Chicago's gift to the world of comedy.

Author Sam Wasson spoke to ABC7 about how a powerful improv legacy started at Chicago's renowned Hull House, where teacher Viola Spolin invented games to help immigrant children adapt to their new country.

Spolin's son was Paul Sills, a founding member of the Second City, where he put his mom's games on center stage.

"He made the very, very good decision to cast (Mike) Nichols and (Elaine) May in his improvisational theater with no intention of making a funny theater, it just so happened that Nichols and May were brilliantly funny," Wasson said.

Some might not realize this comedic art form was created by a woman. Yes, May was the muse of improv, in a creative triangle with Nichols and the brilliant firebrand Del Close.

"Del had his own vision of what he wanted comedy to be, which was risky and follow the fear and Mike Nichols had his own vision of what he wanted improvisational comedy to be which was more reflective, psychological, and Elaine, being as powerful as she was, is straddled both worlds," Wasson said.

Wasson believes Second City is still a star maker, creating diverse talent such as Joan Rivers, John Belushi and Tina Fey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcomedybooksChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'Tomb Raider,' 'Love, Simon,' more
2 Minute Warning: St. Patrick's Day
Former ABC7 Anchor Joel Daly to be special guest during Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project
Father of formerly missing Markham children questioned by police
Chatham students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
1,100 Downers Grove students get hour detentions for walkouts
UPDATE: Man grabs girl at Roosevelt Red Line station
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Show More
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Police: Man grabbed teen, tried to abduct her in West Lawn
Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day
Custodian accused of stealing from students' bags during walkout
Man convicted of killing off-duty Cook Co. Sheriff's officer in 2013 sentenced to 65 years in prison
More News
Top Video
Fry the Coop's Nashville hot chicken spices up South Suburbs
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Former ABC7 Anchor Joel Daly to be special guest during Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
K9 memorial honors fallen CPD Officer Thor Soderberg
More Video