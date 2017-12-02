ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

These songs are turning 20 in 2018

Can you believe these songs are about to turn two decades old? (AP Photo)

Brace yourself for this one: come 2018, it will have been 20 years since Steven Tyler first ripped your heart open with "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Two decades since Britney Spears sauntered through a high school gymnasium singing "...Baby One More Time."

Yes, even 20 years since Will Smith first started "Getting Jiggy wit It."

These are just some of the countless other hits that will reach the big 2-0 after we ring in 2018:
  • "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" - Backstreet Boys
  • "Nice & Slow" - Usher
  • "All My Life" - K-Ci & JoJo
  • "You Make Me Wanna..." - Usher
  • "Adia" - Sara McLachlan
  • "My All" - Mariah Carey
  • "Truly Madly Deeply" - Savage Garden
  • "The Boy Is Mine" - Brandy & Monica
  • "You're Still the One" - Shania Twain
  • "The First Night" - Monica
  • "How Do I Live" - LeAnn Rimes
