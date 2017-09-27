In the Goldbergs' household, mom knows best

With the season premiere of ABC's "The Goldbergs" coming up at the end of the month, we thought it would be nice to feature one of our favorite characters, Beverly Goldberg.She's known for her blunt feedback, her no sense of boundaries with her three children and of course, her sweaters. And it's why we love her.She won't take "no" for an answer. Not from Murray, her husband, the school principal, from anyone. And it's obvious she wears the pants in the family.Beverly can be a little too blunt and overbearing. She clings to each moment with her children, because she knows it's almost time for them to leave the house, leaving her with only Murray, who she fights with every single day.But it all comes from love.And even when she tries to be tough on the kids, she can't. In the episode where Adam, her youngest son, says an inappropriate four-letter word, she punishes him by giving him onlyservings of her dinner."You don't even want to know what this little muddy mouth just said. You only get one helping of shrimp parm tonight. You can have seconds on cheesy garlic bread, but no thirds," Beverly said.If you haven't already noticed, Beverly is a bit stylish with her outfits, especially with her sequenced-covered sweaters. I mean, itthe 80s.It's too hard to choose which one is the best. Beverly graces viewers with her unicorn, rainbow and floral print, along with her pink tights. And don't forget about the color-blocked windbreakers.She has an extensive wardrobe, no doubt, but she admits that she likes to f"Just think of all the coupons I've doubled. All the managers I've made cry. All the clothes I've worn for a decade and returned no questions asked," Beverly said to her daughter, Erica, in an episode about how her favorite mall store closed down."The Goldbergs" is premiering Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., and we can't wait to see how Beverly is going to entertain us this season.