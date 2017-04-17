Today's Top Stories
International star Eugenio Derbez talks about 'How to be a Latin lover'
Monday, April 17, 2017 02:02PM
International Star Eugenio Derbez talked about his prolific career, which began at age 12, and his upcoming film, "How to be a Latin lover."
For more on Derbez, visit:
eugenioderbez.tv/
TRAILER: "HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER"
