  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cleveland police update search for Facebook murder suspect... shortly
WINDY CITY LIVE

International star Eugenio Derbez talks about 'How to be a Latin lover'

International Star Eugenio Derbez talked about his prolific career, which began at age 12, and his upcoming film, "How to be a Latin lover."

For more on Derbez, visit: eugenioderbez.tv/
TRAILER: "HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER"

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Disney's 'Born in China' opens April 21
World-famous yogi Jessamyn Stanley visits Naperville bookstore
Chef Fabio Viviani cooks rigatoni sausage carbonara
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney's 'Born in China' opens April 21
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
Next on Windy City LIVE
Affidavit: Doc prescribed Prince's oxycodone under another name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5-state manhunt underway for Cleveland Facebook murder suspect
45 shot, 2 fatally, in Easter weekend violence
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
Suspect in custody after man fatally shot near CTA Red Line station
Killer of 94-year-old WWII veteran gets 54 years
Boy struck by racecar while celebrating birthday at track
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Show More
Affidavit: Doc prescribed Prince's oxycodone under another name
2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Bridgeport
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Boy who died at rotating restaurant in Atlanta identified
'Hidden Figures,' 'La La Land' among free films at Millennium Park this summer
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos